Procter & Gamble halts all new capital investments, reduces portfolio in Russia
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is suspending all new capital investments in Russia and "significantly reducing" its portfolio to focus on basic hygiene, health and personal care items, CEO Jon Moeller said in a letter to employees posted on its website on Monday.
Big investors such as New York State’s pension fund are telling companies they should consider pausing operations in Russia as Russia invades neighboring Ukraine.
Cincinnati, Ohio-based P&G is also suspending all media, advertising and promotional activity, Moeller said in the post.
"As we proceed with the reduced scale of our Russian operations, we will continue to adjust as necessary," Moeller said. P&G's Russian operations manufacture products for Tide, Pampers, and Gillette.
Further Moeller said the company "proactively suspended operations" in Ukraine to help protect its people locally. Its list of efforts to assist individuals in the country includes evacuation assistance, financial and logistical support, as well as the provision of food, shelter and essential products for P&G families.