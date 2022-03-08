Rockwell Automation suspends business in Russia over Ukraine invasion
Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) announced Monday that the company is suspending operations and sales in Russia and Belarus.
The company said the suspension is effective immediately.
“Rockwell joins the U.S. government and the global community in condemning Russia’s attack on Ukraine and its citizens,” said Blake Moret, Chairman & CEO of Rockwell Automation, emphasizing that the company supports all U.S. sanctions.
The company said it would continue to pay salaries and benefits for its roughly 30 employees in Russia.
Rockwell said it doesn't directly employ anyone in Ukraine or Belarus.
Sales to Russia and Belarus account for less than 0.5% of total revenue, Rockwell said.
The company said it had donated to Project HOPE to support humanitarian relief efforts and would match employee donations to Project HOPE. In addition, it said it is offering paid time off to support local volunteer efforts.
Last week, Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) also ceased its business and shipment of bikes to Russia, according to a Reuters report and General Motors (NYSE:GM) also halted shipments to Russia, saying "thoughts are with the people of Ukraine at this time."