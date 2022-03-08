European stocks rise as investors monitor Russia-Ukraine war

London +0.53%.

Germany +1.52%. Germany January industrial production +2.7% vs +0.5% m/m expected (prior -0.3%).

France +2.29%.

MOEX Moscow Exchange reportedly will be closed on 5-8 March.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 1.22%. Banks jumped to lead gains as most sectors and major bourses swung into positive territory.

US consumer credit 6.84 billion versus 23.8 billion estimate (Prior report consumer credit increase by 18.9 billion (they were expecting 39.99 billion)

Comin up in the session : Eurozone Q4 final GDP figures at 1000 GMT; US February NFIB small business optimism index at 1100 GMT.

Update on Russian invasion of Ukraine: Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Belarus have made little progress in abating the escalating war, and investors remain skittish after the U.S. revealed active discussions with European governments about banning imports of Russian crude oil and natural gas.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than nine basis point to 1.84%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than six basis point to 0.05%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than six basis point to 1.37%.

European futures mostly higher. FTSE +0.01%; CAC -2.24%; DAX +0.91% and EURO STOXX +1.45%.