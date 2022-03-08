Moderna aims to explore vaccines against 15 pathogens threatening global health

Mar. 08, 2022

  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has committed to advance vaccines targeting 15 pathogens considered as biggest public health risk by the WHO and CEPI into clinical studies by 2025.
  • The company expects the 15 pathogens to include Chikungunya virus, COVID-19, Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever, Dengue, Ebola virus disease, HIV, Malaria, Marburg virus disease, Lassa fever, Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), Nipah and henipaviral diseases, Rift Valley fever, Severe fever with Thrombocytopenia syndrome, Tuberculosis, and Zika.
  • The company launched mRNA Access, a new collaborative enabling researchers around the world to use its mRNA technology platform to pursue research in their own labs on emerging and neglected infectious diseases.
  • Moderna also said it has expanded commitment to never enforce COVID-19 patents in the Gavi COVAX AMC for 92 low- and middle-income countries
  • In addition, the company said it entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of the Republic of Kenya to establish its first mRNA manufacturing facility in Africa.
