Acer reports 12.7% Y/Y growth in February revenue

Mar. 08, 2022 5:01 AM ETAcer Incorporated (ACEYY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Acer (OTC:ACEYY) reports February 2022 revenues of NT$22.91 billion (+12.7% Y/Y), reaching an eight-year high for the same period.
  • Year-to-February revenues of NT$48.06 billion grew by 9.7% Y/Y.
  • Acer's public subsidiaries have all announced their monthly revenues, with year-to-February revenues growing by 30.6% YoY in total.
  • Year-to-February include: Gaming line revenue grew 32.4% Y/Y; Notebook revenues grew 4.6% Y/Y; Commercial PCs revenue rose 41.6% Y/Y; Desktop revenue grew 36.0% Y/Y and Displays revenue was up 9.8%.
  • Acer Gaming Inc. revenues grew 27.7% Y/Y; Acer Gadget Inc. revenues grew 19.3% Y/Y; MPS Energy Inc. revenues grew 20.4% Y/Y and Altos Computing Inc. revenues grew 233.6% Y/Y.
  • Meanwhile, year-to-February revenues of businesses other than PCs and displays grew 22.7% Y/Y, faster than the overall corporate growth.
