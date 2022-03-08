Lilly, Boehringer Ingelheim's Jardiance gets EU approval for expanded use in heart failure

Mar. 08, 2022 5:42 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Low angle view of the large banner on the facade of the southern wing of the Berlaymont building, seat of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium.

olrat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The European Commission (EC) approved the expanded use of Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Boehringer Ingelheim's Jardiance (empagliflozin) to treat adults with symptomatic chronic heart failure.
  • The companies said the approval makes Jardiance the first and only approved treatment for all adults with symptomatic chronic heart failure, which includes patients across the full spectrum of LVEF, including both heart failure with reduced and preserved ejection fraction (HFrEF and HFpEF).
  • The approval was backed by positive data from a phase 3 trial, dubbed EMPEROR-Preserved, which evaluated empagliflozin compared with placebo.
  • In February, the U.S. FDA also approved the expanded use of Jardiance.
