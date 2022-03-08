Dow Jones and Infosys expands collaboration to develop new human-centered digital experiences
Mar. 08, 2022 5:48 AM ETNews Corporation (NWS), INFYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Dow Jones (DJ) and Infosys (NYSE:INFY) expands their partnership as Dow Jones continues to expand its product portfolio.
- "Dow Jones continues to build on our promise to deliver unique, unparalleled journalism, information, data and analysis for our audiences, and this partnership with Infosys will aid in our ongoing digital transformation and provide our customers with exciting new tools and solutions,” said Almar Latour, Chief Executive Officer of Dow Jones and publisher of The Wall Street Journal.
- “As our world becomes more digital, we have been working with our clients, across industries, to find digital pathways to make more human connections with their customers,” said Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer of Infosys. “We are delighted to collaborate with Dow Jones to build out innovative digital strategies and enhanced experiences for their users.”