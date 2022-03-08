Shell unveils plan to withdraw from Russian oil and gas, halts spot purchases
Mar. 08, 2022 5:55 AM ETShell plc (SHEL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) to withdraw from its involvement in all Russian hydrocarbons, including crude oil, petroleum products, gas and liquefied natural gas in a phased manner, aligned with new government guidance.
- The company will immediately stop all spot purchases of Russian crude oil and will also close down its service stations, aviation fuels and lubricants operations in Russia.
- “We are acutely aware that our decision last week to purchase a cargo of Russian crude oil to be refined into products like petrol and diesel – despite being made with security of supplies at the forefront of our thinking – was not the right one and we are sorry. As we have already said, we will commit profits from the limited, remaining amounts of Russian oil we will process to a dedicated fund. We will work with aid partners and humanitarian agencies over the coming days and weeks to determine where the monies from this fund are best placed to alleviate the terrible consequences that this war is having on the people of Ukraine,” said Shell Chief Executive Officer, Ben van Beurden.
- The company will also not renew term contracts.
- Also read: Europe takes step toward energy security as Russia threatens supplies
- As announced last week, New Shell CFO has full plate with Russia exit, shift to more renewables.