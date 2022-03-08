Voyager stock soars 15% on license deal with Novartis for AAV capsids for gene therapies

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) signed a license option agreement with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) for adeno-associated virus capsids (protein shell of a virus) for gene therapy programs.

Voyager will receive $54M upfront with potential option exercise fees and milestone payments of up to $1.7B plus product sales-based royalties from Novartis.

Novartis may exercise options to license novel AAV capsids generated from Voyager’s RNA-driven TRACERTM capsid discovery platform.

Voyager is entitled to receive up to $37.5M in exercise fees for options for three initial CNS (central nervous system) targets, exercisable by Novartis within one year of signing.

In addition, Novartis may elect to evaluate capsids for up to two additional targets to be agreed on in the future, subject to availability, for $18M upon selection of each target, and a $12.5M exercise fee for selection of a capsid for each target.

Voyager is also eligible to earn up to $1.5B in potential development, regulatory, and commercial milestones for products utilizing Voyager licensed capsids, and royalties on net sales.

“Voyager’s growing and maturing library of proprietary TRACER-derived capsids have demonstrated markedly enhanced expression in non-human primates with more precise targeting of desired tissue and cell types, creating the potential for superior delivery and fewer off-target risks than conventional AAV," said said Glenn Pierce, interim chief scientific officer, Voyager.

