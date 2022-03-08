Rogers Communications raises US$7.05B and C$4.25B senior notes in a privat eoffering
Mar. 08, 2022 6:22 AM ETRogers Communications Inc. (RCI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) has priced a private offering of five series of US dollar denominated senior notes of $7.05B and four series of Canadian dollar denominated senior notes of C$4.25B.
- The US dollar denominated senior notes consist of $1B of 2.95% senior notes due 2025, $1.3B of 3.20% senior notes due 2027, $2B of 3.80% senior notes due 2032, $750M of 4.50% senior notes due 2042 and $2M of 4.55% senior notes due 2052.
- The Canadian dollar denominated senior notes consist of C$1.25B of 3.10% senior notes due 2025, C$1B of 3.75% senior notes due 2029, C$1.B of 4.25% senior notes due 2032 and C$1B of 5.25% senior notes due 2052.
- Net proceeds from the issuance of the U.S. notes will be ~$6.95B and from Cdn notes will be approximately ~C$4.22B.
- The company expects to use net proceeds to pay a portion of the cash consideration for its pending acquisition of Shaw Communications Inc. and to pay associated fees and expenses.
- Offering expected to close on March 11, 2022.