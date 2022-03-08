Shenandoah Telecom powered Glo Fiber expands into Salisbury, Maryland

  • Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN), announced an agreement with the City of Salisbury for deploying next generation fiber-to-the-premises broadband services.
  • Construction is set to commence in early 2023 to deliver an all-fiber choice for high-speed, reliable service to 11K+ homes and businesses.
  • Glo Fiber provides multi-gigabit internet access, streaming TV, and phone service in the Mid-Atlantic region, with optional wall-to-wall Wi-Fi service that allows customers to connect anywhere in their home or business.
  • Glo Fiber leverages Shentel's 7.4K-mile regional fiber network to ensure high speeds, low latency, and straightforward pricing
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.