Shenandoah Telecom powered Glo Fiber expands into Salisbury, Maryland
Mar. 08, 2022 6:26 AM ETShenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN), announced an agreement with the City of Salisbury for deploying next generation fiber-to-the-premises broadband services.
- Construction is set to commence in early 2023 to deliver an all-fiber choice for high-speed, reliable service to 11K+ homes and businesses.
- Glo Fiber provides multi-gigabit internet access, streaming TV, and phone service in the Mid-Atlantic region, with optional wall-to-wall Wi-Fi service that allows customers to connect anywhere in their home or business.
- Glo Fiber leverages Shentel's 7.4K-mile regional fiber network to ensure high speeds, low latency, and straightforward pricing