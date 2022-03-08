High Tide launches cannabis delivery-on-demand program in Alberta
Mar. 08, 2022 6:32 AM ETHigh Tide Inc. (HITI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) launched its cannabis Delivery on Demand program at select Canna Cabana locations in Alberta.
- Through the program, customers will be guaranteed delivery within two hours of placing their order, or in any hourly time-slot chosen by the customer.
- The company also intends to further expand delivery services across its Alberta store network in the coming weeks.
- In addition, the company said its Canna Cabana retail cannabis store located at 440 Erb Street West in Waterloo, Ontario began selling recreational cannabis products for adult use.
- The opening represents High Tide's 113th branded retail location in Canada, and 34th in Ontario.