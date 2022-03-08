Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises GAAP EPS of $0.30 beats by $0.20, revenue of $192.3M misses by $4.32M
Mar. 08, 2022 6:34 AM ETBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises press release (NYSE:BW): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.30 beats by $0.20.
- Revenue of $192.3M (+28.3% Y/Y) misses by $4.32M.
- Bookings of $269M, a 61.1% increase Y/Y.
- Ending backlog of $639M, a 19.4% increase vs. end of FY2020.
- "Looking forward, we are reiterating our 2022 target of $110 million to $120 million in adjusted EBITDA. Our robust pipeline of more than $7.5 billion of identified project opportunities in the next three years, recent contract wins and strategic acquisitions give us confidence in our ability to achieve significant year-over-year growth in 2022," Young stated. "While we expect 2022’s quarterly profile to follow our normal cyclical performance, which typically displays increasing profitability from the first quarter to the fourth quarter of each year, we anticipate that the full year 2022 will realize the potential and continued momentum of our ongoing growth strategies1."