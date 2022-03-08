Anthem reaffirms 2022 earnings guidance below expectations

Mar. 08, 2022 6:36 AM ETAnthem, Inc. (ANTM)MOH, CNCBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Anthem Inc. Headquarters

A.J. Mast/Getty Images News

  • Ahead of the interactions with investors over the next several weeks, the management of the health insurer Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued the guidance for 2022 net income on Monday. However, the 2022 outlook for adj. net income continues to stand below the current average estimates of the analysts.
  • As previously disclosed with its Q4 2021 results, Anthem (ANTM) continues to project its net income for the year to be greater than $26.75 per share, including nearly $1.50 per share of net unfavorable items.
  • Excluding this impact, the company reaffirmed its 2022 adjusted net income guidance at more than $25.25 per share. The current consensus estimates indicate $28.47 per share of net income for Anthem in 2022, compared to $28.54 per share at the time of its last earnings release.
  • Anthem (ANTM), the second largest Medicaid insurer in the U.S., has lost ~2% in the year so far, underperforming the peers, Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) and Centene (NYSE:CNC), as shown in this graph.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.