Anthem reaffirms 2022 earnings guidance below expectations
Mar. 08, 2022 6:36 AM ETAnthem, Inc. (ANTM)MOH, CNCBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Ahead of the interactions with investors over the next several weeks, the management of the health insurer Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued the guidance for 2022 net income on Monday. However, the 2022 outlook for adj. net income continues to stand below the current average estimates of the analysts.
- As previously disclosed with its Q4 2021 results, Anthem (ANTM) continues to project its net income for the year to be greater than $26.75 per share, including nearly $1.50 per share of net unfavorable items.
- Excluding this impact, the company reaffirmed its 2022 adjusted net income guidance at more than $25.25 per share. The current consensus estimates indicate $28.47 per share of net income for Anthem in 2022, compared to $28.54 per share at the time of its last earnings release.
- Anthem (ANTM), the second largest Medicaid insurer in the U.S., has lost ~2% in the year so far, underperforming the peers, Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) and Centene (NYSE:CNC), as shown in this graph.