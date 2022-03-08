ViaSat to outfit Breeze Airways with advanced inflight connectivity
Mar. 08, 2022 6:44 AM ETViasat, Inc. (VSAT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Breeze Airways and Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) announced that latter will outfit former's complete Airbus A220-300 fleet with its most advanced in-flight connectivity (IFC) solution.
- Breeze has 80 Airbus A220s on order with an option for an additional 40.
- Breeze will operate the Airbus A220 starting in May, however the first aircraft featuring Viasat connectivity is expected to enter service in October 2022.
- The innovative industry-leading IFC system is powered by Viasat's high-capacity, Ka-band satellite network, and will enable Breeze Guests the ability to enjoy high-quality entertainment and streaming content and is designed to deliver consistent, high-speed internet to each connected device.