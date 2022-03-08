ViaSat to outfit Breeze Airways with advanced inflight connectivity

Mar. 08, 2022 6:44 AM ETViasat, Inc. (VSAT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Breeze Airways and Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) announced that latter will outfit former's complete Airbus A220-300 fleet with its most advanced in-flight connectivity (IFC) solution.
  • Breeze has 80 Airbus A220s on order with an option for an additional 40.
  • Breeze will operate the Airbus A220 starting in May, however the first aircraft featuring Viasat connectivity is expected to enter service in October 2022.
  • The innovative industry-leading IFC system is powered by Viasat's high-capacity, Ka-band satellite network, and will enable Breeze Guests the ability to enjoy high-quality entertainment and streaming content and is designed to deliver consistent, high-speed internet to each connected device.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.