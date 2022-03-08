HIVE Blockchain reports 244.4 BTC produced in February
Mar. 08, 2022 6:47 AM ETHIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) trades 5.5% higher premarket after it reported a BTC HODL balance of 2,374 Bitcoin as of Feb.28, 2022 with 244.4 BTC produced for a bitcoin equivalent of 377.1 (compared to 264 BTC in January 2022) with bitcoin mining capacity at 1.9 Exahash.
- During February, ETH produced stood at 1,814 ETH while Ethereum mining capacity increased to 4.88 Terahash from 4.56.
- On an average, the company produced 8.7 BTC per day (vs. 8.5 BTC per day in January) and currently it is producing ~8.8 BTC a day; this equates to 13.5 BTC Equivalent produced per day on average.
- The Bitcoin network difficulty increased as much as 5% and similarly the Ethereum network difficulty was stable during February.
- Also, the company indicated that post an ATM Equity Program, during Q3 ended Dec.30, 2021, it has issued 3.5M shares over the TSX-V, for gross proceeds of C$15.1M.