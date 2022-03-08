CareMax GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.03, revenue of $118.3M in-line
Mar. 08, 2022 6:59 AM ETCareMax, Inc. (CMAX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- CareMax press release (NASDAQ:CMAX): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $118.3M (+321.1% Y/Y) in-line.
Outlook for Full Year 2022: Total revenue of $540 million to $560 million vs consensus of $590.57M, up 34% to 39% year-over-year, compared to $403.3 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $30 million to $40 million, up 125% to 200% year-over-year, compared to $13.3 million for the prior year. For 2022, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes losses from de novo medical centers.