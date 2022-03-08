Xtant Medical GAAP EPS of -$0.03, revenue of $13.97M
Mar. 08, 2022 7:03 AM ETXtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Xtant Medical press release (NYSE:XTNT): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.03.
- Revenue of $13.97M (-0.4% Y/Y).
- CEO comment: "As part of our strategic plan, we launched four new products, and we are especially excited by the strong demand of our newly introduced OsteoFactor and OsteoVive Plus products. Guided by our mission of ‘honoring the gift of donation, so that our patients can live as full, and complete a life as possible,’ we are confident that our key growth initiatives will maximize the potential opportunities of our leading spine brand.”