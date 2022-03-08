Tetra Bio-Pharma granted Canadian regulatory nod to amend cannabidiol trial
Mar. 08, 2022 7:04 AM ETTetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (TBPMF)AVCNFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTCQB:TBPMF), a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on cannabinoid-derived candidates, announced on Tuesday that Health Canada greenlighted an amendment to a Phase 1 study designed to evaluate cannabidiol (CBD) in adults.
- The company has partnered with Dr. Jutras-Aswad and the University of Montreal Hospital Research Centre for the trial, which is designed to assess the safety of low and moderate doses of inhaled CBD as well as the effects of CBD in adults who occasionally use cannabis.
- Under the partnership, Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTCQB:TBPMF) will provide synthetic cannabidiol drug candidates and placebo for the trial in exchange for access to clinical data.
- Per the recent amendment cleared by Canadian regulators, the developers will be allowed to change the trial protocol to raise the dosage of the study to 100 mg of CBD.
- Read: Recently, Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTCQB:TBPMF) joined hands with Avicanna (OTCQX:AVCNF) to explore the potential of a strategic partnership for cannabinoid- pharmaceutical products.