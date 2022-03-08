Ipsen's data shows patient benefit when using Somatuline
Mar. 08, 2022 7:09 AM ETIpsen S.A. (IPSEY), IPSEFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEF) (OTCPK:IPSEY) reported data from PRESTO 2 and HomeLAN surveys which showed patient-reported benefits when administering Somatuline Autogel/Somatuline Depot (lanreotide).
- Somatuline Depot is used to treat gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs).
- The company said the data include fewer patients reporting experiencing injection-site pain and high levels of injection experience satisfaction when participating in patient support programs (PSP), respectively.
- Data from PRESTO 2, an e-survey which evaluated injection site pain in people with GEP-NETs or acromegaly (growth hormone disorder) (n=219 and n=85) showed that significantly fewer patients receiving Somatuline Autogel/Somatuline Depot pre-filled syringe had reported injection-site pain lasting more than two days after their last dose compared with the octreotide long acting release syringe (primary goal).
- Ipsen also data from its HomeLAN survey, which showed that overall, 95.5% of patients were satisfied with their most recent at-home injection experience.
- The data reported is part of seven abstracts which the company is presenting at the 19th Annual European Neuroendocrine Tumor Society Conference.