Nike is expected to face higher costs, sales pressure in Europe

Mar. 08, 2022 7:10 AM ETNIKE, Inc. (NKE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Nike store logo, London, UK

code6d/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Cowen slashed its high expectations for Nike (NYSE:NKE) due to concerns that higher commodities prices from the Russia-Ukraine conflict will clip sales for the athletic apparel giant, especially in Europe.

Anayst John Kernan said contacts across the supply chain point to inflation pressure for Nike with oil-based polyester materials, cotton and freight.

Kernan: "Ocean freight rates are down from their record highs of mid-2021, but are still elevated and lapping much lower rates from a year ago... Current freight rates are in excess of $10k per container from Shanghai to Los Angeles, considerably higher than the $1,000 to $1,500 cost prior to the pandemic."

Cowen lowered its price target on Nike (NKE) to $144 from $192. Shares of Nike (NKE) rose 0.45% in premarket trading to $125.00.

Analyst scorecard on Nike (NKE): 27 Buy-equivalent ratings or higher, 6 Neutral-equivalent ratings and no Sell-equivalent ratings.

