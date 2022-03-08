Travere Therapeutics to raise $250M in senior notes offering

Mar. 08, 2022 7:10 AM ETTravere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) trades 2.5% down premarket after it plans to offer $250M principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2029 in an underwritten public offering.
  • Underwriters granted an option to purchase for settlement on or before Mar. 31, 2022, up to an additional $37.5M principal amount of notes.
  • Net proceeds to be used for repurchasing a portion of its currently outstanding 2.50% senior convertible notes due 2025; remaining if any to be used for general corporate purposes, which may include clinical trial and other research and development expenses, commercialization expenses and capex.
  • The notes will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears; it will be convertible into cash or a combination of shares and cash.

This was corrected on 03/08/2022 at 7:26 AM. Capital amount corrected in headline and article.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.