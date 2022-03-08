Travere Therapeutics to raise $250M in senior notes offering
Mar. 08, 2022 7:10 AM ETTravere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) trades 2.5% down premarket after it plans to offer $250M principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2029 in an underwritten public offering.
- Underwriters granted an option to purchase for settlement on or before Mar. 31, 2022, up to an additional $37.5M principal amount of notes.
- Net proceeds to be used for repurchasing a portion of its currently outstanding 2.50% senior convertible notes due 2025; remaining if any to be used for general corporate purposes, which may include clinical trial and other research and development expenses, commercialization expenses and capex.
- The notes will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears; it will be convertible into cash or a combination of shares and cash.
This was corrected on 03/08/2022 at 7:26 AM. Capital amount corrected in headline and article.