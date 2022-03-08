OptiNose GAAP EPS of -$0.23 beats by $0.03, revenue of $22.51M beats by $0.76M
Mar. 08, 2022 7:14 AM ETOptiNose, Inc. (OPTN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- OptiNose press release (NASDAQ:OPTN): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.23 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $22.51M (+37.3% Y/Y) beats by $0.76M.
- Shares -7.27% PM.
- Guidance: XHANCE Net Revenue and Average Net Revenue per Prescription.The Company expects XHANCE net revenues for the full year of 2022 to be at least $90 million. This includes the Company's expectation that first quarter 2022 XHANCE net revenue will decrease compared to fourth quarter 2021. The primary driver of the sequential decrease to revenue is the Company's expectation that XHANCE average net revenue per prescription for the first quarter of 2022 will decrease, due to typical early-year effects on price and volume related to patient insurance that the Company believes are common for chronic treatments that derive a significant proportion of total prescriptions from refills. The Company expects XHANCE average net revenue per prescription to exceed $210 for full year 2022.