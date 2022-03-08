Google's deal for Mandiant 'shot across the bow' to Microsoft, Amazon: Wedbush

Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

Google's (GOOG, GOOGL) purchase of Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) for $5.4 billion is likely to be a "major ripple" in the cyber security space and result in more mergers, Wedbush Securities wrote in an investment note.

Analyst Dan Ives noted that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are likely to be "pressured into M&A" and continue to add to their cloud platforms, with Varonis (NASDAQ:VRNS), Tenable (NYSE:TEN), CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR), Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS), Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD), SailPoint (NYSE:SAIL) and Ping (NYSE:PING) as potential acquisition candidates.

"In a massive growth backdrop for cyber security and further tailwinds seen during this Ukraine invasion from Russia bad actors/nation state attacks, we believe today's deal is the tip of the iceberg to a massive phase of consolidation potentially ahead for the cloud space," Ives wrote in a note to clients.

"In a nutshell this deal was a shot across the bow from Google to Microsoft and Amazon with this flagship cyber security acquisition of Mandiant."

Mandiant (MNDT) shares fell more than 3% to $21.72 in premarket trading, while Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Google's parent company, saw its shares tick up fractionally to $2,535.

On Tuesday, Google said it was buying cybersecurity firm Mandiant (MNDT) for $23 per share in cash, a 57% premium to the 10-day trailing volume weighted average price as of Feb. 7, the last full trading day prior to market speculation about potential sale, according to a statement.

After the deal closes, Mandiant will become a part of Google's cloud unit.

On Monday, Mandiant (MNDT) shares jumped on a news report that Google (GOOG, GOOGL) was in advanced talks to purchase the company.

