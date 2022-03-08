Xos delivers initial vehicles to UniFirst in southern California
Mar. 08, 2022 7:27 AM ETXos, Inc. (XOS), UNFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) announced that it has delivered three vehicles to UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) as part of an initial rollout of vehicles purchased by the workwear and textile service company.
- The three vehicles will be delivered to UniFirst’s Southern California location in Santa Fe Springs to be used for customer delivery routes in the region.
- The Xos vehicles heading to Santa Fe Springs, Calif. are the first out of several that will be delivered to UniFirst locations across the US, with additional vehicles to be delivered in Boston, Massachusetts in the 2H of 2022.