Xos delivers initial vehicles to UniFirst in southern California

Mar. 08, 2022 7:27 AM ETXos, Inc. (XOS), UNFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) announced that it has delivered three vehicles to UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) as part of an initial rollout of vehicles purchased by the workwear and textile service company.
  • The three vehicles will be delivered to UniFirst’s Southern California location in Santa Fe Springs to be used for customer delivery routes in the region.
  • The Xos vehicles heading to Santa Fe Springs, Calif. are the first out of several that will be delivered to UniFirst locations across the US, with additional vehicles to be delivered in Boston, Massachusetts in the 2H of 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.