Neuronetics GAAP EPS of -$0.29 beats by $0.03, revenue of $15.02M beats by $0.58M

Mar. 08, 2022 7:33 AM ETNeuronetics, Inc. (STIM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Neuronetics press release (NASDAQ:STIM): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.29 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $15.02M (-3.6% Y/Y) beats by $0.58M.
  • Outlook: For the full year 2022, the Company expects to report total worldwide revenue between $58.0 million and $62.0 million vs consensus of $61.42M. For the full year 2022, the Company expects total operating expenses to be between $86.0 million and $90.0 million. For the first quarter of 2022, the Company expects to report total worldwide revenue of between $13.0 million and $14.0 million vs consensus of $13.67M
