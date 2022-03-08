Quotient gets CE Mark for expanded use of MosaiQ blood testing solution

Mar. 08, 2022

  • Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) received Conformité Européenne (CE) Mark for its MosaiQ Extended Immunohematology (IH) Microarray.
  • The status allows the company to sell the microarray for use with its MosaiQ instrument across the EU.
  • The company said its MosaiQ platform offers an all-in-one, fully automated, solution in blood-testing laboratory and other settings. The IH microarray increases the range of tests that can be run on the platform.
  • The IH microarray offers antibody screening, antigen typing, including ABO forward and reverse grouping.
