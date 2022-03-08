Okta upgraded, Mizuho sees 45% upside on 'difficult to ignore' risk-reward

Mar. 08, 2022 7:39 AM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

OKTA headquarters in SOMA district, San Francisco

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) received some positive commentary on Tuesday, as Mizuho upgraded the identity and access management firm, noting its organic growth is strong and it has technological advantages over competitors.
  • Analyst Gregg Moskowitz upgraded the stock to buy from neutral, noting that the risk-reward on Okta (OKTA) "has become difficult to ignore, even amid a tumultuous market."
  • Moskowitz reiterated the firm's $225 price target on Okta (OKTA), implying 45% upside from current levels.
  • Okta (OKTA) shares rose more than 1.5% to $157.14 in premarket trading.
  • In addition, Moskowitz noted that shares have fallen 42% over the past six months and though profitability "remains an issue," it has strong organic growth and its authorization growth is "both robust and better than expected."
  • Okta (OKTA) also has technological and go-to-market advantages over its peers, the analyst explained.
  • Earlier this month, Okta (OKTA) shares plunged after it reported a fourth-quarter loss and issued weaker-than-expected guidance.
