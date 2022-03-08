Digihost Technology reports 45% increase in February mined bitcoin

Mar. 08, 2022 7:38 AM ETDigihost Technology Inc. (DGHI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) trades 3.4% higher premarket after it mined ~50.85 BTC in February 2022, a Y/Y increase of 15.83 BTC, or 45%; based on Feb.28 closing prices, the value of the company's BTC mined in February 2022 increased by 39%.
  • Total holdings stand at 737.66 BTC valued at ~$31.87M.
  • Total Ethereum holdings of 1,000.89 ETH valued at ~$2.9M as of Feb.28, 2022 based on an ETH price of $2.9K.
  • Total digital asset inventory value consisting of BTC and ETH of ~$34.77M.
  • During the week of Feb.28, 2022, the company deployed miners expanding its computing power by 20% to ~500PH.
  • As of Feb. 28, 2022, the company has received 9K of its technologically advanced, high-performance M30 Bitcoin Miners from its 2021 order of 9.9K Miners with the remaining 900 miners currently in transit to Digihost's data center.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.