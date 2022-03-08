Digihost Technology reports 45% increase in February mined bitcoin
Mar. 08, 2022 7:38 AM ETDigihost Technology Inc. (DGHI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) trades 3.4% higher premarket after it mined ~50.85 BTC in February 2022, a Y/Y increase of 15.83 BTC, or 45%; based on Feb.28 closing prices, the value of the company's BTC mined in February 2022 increased by 39%.
- Total holdings stand at 737.66 BTC valued at ~$31.87M.
- Total Ethereum holdings of 1,000.89 ETH valued at ~$2.9M as of Feb.28, 2022 based on an ETH price of $2.9K.
- Total digital asset inventory value consisting of BTC and ETH of ~$34.77M.
- During the week of Feb.28, 2022, the company deployed miners expanding its computing power by 20% to ~500PH.
- As of Feb. 28, 2022, the company has received 9K of its technologically advanced, high-performance M30 Bitcoin Miners from its 2021 order of 9.9K Miners with the remaining 900 miners currently in transit to Digihost's data center.