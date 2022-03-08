Petco gains after setting guidance ahead of consensus marks

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) said it saw strong momentum in Q4 with comparable sales growth of 14% over last year and 30% higher than the pre-pandemic mark from two years ago.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 22% year-over-year to $591.5M.

Petco (WOOF) ended the year with 1,433 Pet Care Centers in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, 197 full-service vet hospitals within Pet Care Centers, and 108 Pet Care Centers in Mexico.

Looking ahead, Petco (WOOF) anticipates full-year revenue of $6.15B to $6.25B vs. $6.09B consensus and EPS of $0.97 to $1.00 vs. $0.90 consensus.

CEO update: "We enter this fiscal year as a stronger company than ever. Our category remains strong and resilient; our competitive moats are deepening, and our world-class team is executing to deliver purpose driven performance. With an integrated omnichannel infrastructure, robust services offering including 197 veterinary hospitals, and millions of net new customers, we're well positioned to drive enhanced long-term shareholder value."

Shares of WOOF rose 1.19% in premarket trading to $17.90.

