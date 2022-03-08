More U.S. and European financial firms are taking steps to distance themselves from Russia after the country invaded Ukraine almost two weeks ago.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) will exclude Russian sovereign and corporate debt from its closely watched fixed-income indexes, including the Emerging Market Bond Index and the Corporate Emerging Market Bond Index, as of March 31, the Wall Street Journal reported. At the same time, the company will exclude Belarus's sovereign debt from its environmental, social, and governance-linked indexes.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG), the Netherlands-based insurer, said it won't make future investments in Russia or Belarus-based companies and is looking at options to reduce its existing investment exposure. Aegon (AEG) has EUR 27M of general account investments in Russia, based on the book value as of March 3. The company has no investments in Belarus.

Separately, Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Indexes is reclassifying the Russian equity market from emerging market status to unclassified, which becomes effective after the close on March 18. Also, all Russia equity securities, including ADRs and GDRs, will be removed from the the indexes in the Morningstar Global Markets and Target Market Exposure families at a price of zero, reflecting the fact that many investors outside of Russia can no longer trade Russian securities.

Morningstar (MORN) will remove Vnesheconombank (VEB), one of the sanctioned Russian banks, from its fixed income indexes as of March 31. It had already announced on Feb. 28 that newly issued Russian sovereign securities wouldn't be added to Morningstar Indexes. However, because of credit ratings downgrades by S&P, Moody's, and Fitch, Russian sovereign debt will no longer be eligible for any Morningstar Fixed Income Index that requires a minimum investment grade composite rating at the March 31 rebalance.

The company is still reviewing whether to remove Russian sovereign bonds from indexes that don't require investment-grade quality, as well as s decisions regarding any additional removals and the price at removal of sanctioned and non-sanctioned Russian issuers.

Last week, MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) and FTSE Russell (OTCPK:LDNXF) said they'll cut Russian equities from their widely tracked indexes, as did S&P Dow Jones Indices (NYSE:SPGI) and Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)