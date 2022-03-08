POSaBIT enters the CBD point of sale market
Mar. 08, 2022 7:45 AM ETPOSaBIT Systems Corporation (POSAF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- POSaBIT Systems Corporation (OTCQB:POSAF) has entered the CBD market with their point of sale solution.
- POSaBIT is now live in over twenty brick and mortar CBD locations nationwide, opening up thousands of new market opportunities for the company.
- According to Forbes, “CBD sales in the US hit $4.6 billion in 2020, a massive number just two years after hemp-derived cannabinoids were federally legalized, with two notable forecasts projecting a US market of $15 billion to more than $20 billion by 2025 and 2024, respectively.”
- The company will continue to pursue CBD merchant opportunities and will remain an ancillary part of their business, with the focus remaining on cannabis dispensaries in recreational and medical states.