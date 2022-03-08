POSaBIT enters the CBD point of sale market

Mar. 08, 2022 7:45 AM ETPOSaBIT Systems Corporation (POSAF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • POSaBIT Systems Corporation (OTCQB:POSAF) has entered the CBD market with their point of sale solution.
  • POSaBIT is now live in over twenty brick and mortar CBD locations nationwide, opening up thousands of new market opportunities for the company.
  • According to Forbes, “CBD sales in the US hit $4.6 billion in 2020, a massive number just two years after hemp-derived cannabinoids were federally legalized, with two notable forecasts projecting a US market of $15 billion to more than $20 billion by 2025 and 2024, respectively.”
  • The company will continue to pursue CBD merchant opportunities and will remain an ancillary part of their business, with the focus remaining on cannabis dispensaries in recreational and medical states.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.