Tesla sells 56,515 China-made vehicles in February, local deliveries up ~20% sequentially
Mar. 08, 2022 7:46 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)NIO, LI, XPEVBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reports China-made electric cars sales slipped 5.6% M/M and grew more than 200% Y/Y to 56,515 units in the month of February vs. 59,845 units in the month of January - Reuters.
- In December, the company sold 70,847 China-made cars, vs. 52,859 units in the month of November.
- Tesla (TSLA) exported 33,315 units in February vs. 40,499 in January, 245 in December and 21,127 in November.
- Local deliveries were 23,200 cars vs. 19,346 in January.
- China’s passenger vehicle sales rose 4.7% Y/Y in February to 1.27M units, driven by strong growth from new-energy vehicles.
- Deliveries of NEVs soared about 180% to 272,000 units, led by Warren Buffet-backed Chinese EV giant BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) shipped 87,473 hybrid and pure-electric vehicles in February vs. 93,168 in January.
- Chinese NEV maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) delivered 6,131 cars in February, up 9.9% Y/Y; Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) delivered 8,414, up 265.8% Y/Y and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) delivered 6,225 vehicles, up 180% Y/Y.
- China Passenger Car Association Secretary General Cui Dongshu said, " “We should aim at fulfilling our production targets no matter how expensive raw materials become. Prices of every key raw material are rising, which may boost the battery recycling industry."
- Price of nickel surged by as much as 250% over the past two days
- He forecast the price of nickel should stabilize by mid-year, noting that Russia isn’t the only source of the metal used in EV batteries.
- Last week, the company won approval for German Gigafactory.
- Shares up 1.3% premarket.