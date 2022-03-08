Nextech AR Solutions sees 2021 revenues growth at 47%, ahead of analysts estimates

Mar. 08, 2022 7:50 AM ETNexTech AR Solutions Corp. (NEXCF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Nextech AR Solutions (OTCQB:NEXCF) saw a substantial uptick in customer adoption of technology in 2021; they are either signing 12-month ARR contracts or annual repeat customers totaling $975K.
  • As of Dec.31, 2021, the company saw annual recurring revenue of ~$475K and $500K+ annual repeat business from customers in 2021.
  • This led to total Renewable Software Licenses revenue estimated at $1.4M in 2021 which is 316% higher from 2020 levels.
  • For 2021, the company sees annual total revenues of $25.9M (+47% Y/Y), total gross profit of $9.8M (flat Y/Y).
  • Analysts consensus estimates for annual revenue stands at $20.19M.
