Inozyme Pharma appoints Sanjay Subramanian as CFO
Mar. 08, 2022 7:53 AM ETInozyme Pharma, Inc. (INZY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) has announced two executive appointments, with Sanjay Subramanian joining the team as CFO and Soojin Kim as SVP and Chief Technical Operations Officer (CTOO).
- Mr. Subramanian has over 20 years of corporate finance, capital markets, and business development expertise, having recently served as CFO and head of corporate development at Ocugen. He takes the new role as of the later of Mar. 21, 2022 and the date immediately following the date of the filing of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2021.
- Meanwhile, Dr. Kim succeeds Steven Jungles, who has retired from the company. Kim holds over 25 years of experience in pharmaceutical R&D and manufacturing. Prior to this appointment, she served as SVP and site head of the bio plant complex at Hanmi Pharmaceutical.
- In the new role, Kim will lead the strategic expansion of the company's manufacturing and technical operations in support of ongoing and planned clinical trials of INZ-701.