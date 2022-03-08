Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) reported strong numbers for the holiday quarter against a tough comparable from a year ago when sporting goods demand skyrocketed.

Consolidated same store sales increased 5.9% during the quarter, which followed consolidated same store sales increases of 19.3% in the Q4 of 2020 and 5.3% in Q4 of 2019.

The current quarter same store sales increase included a 14% increase in brick-and-mortar stores and an 11% decrease in e-commerce sales, which followed a 57% increase in e-commerce sales in Q4 of 2020. E-commerce penetration rose to 27% of sales during the quarter.

"Our exceptionally strong 2021 reflects another positive step forward in our multi-year transformational journey," noted Executive Chairman Ed Stack. "Our strategies are driving sustainable sales and profitability growth, and we have set our business on a new trajectory. I'd like to thank all our teammates for their hard work and unwavering dedication to our business," he added.

The company ended the year with approximately $2.6B in cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding borrowings under its new $1.6B unsecured revolving credit facility.

Looking ahead, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) expects same store sales growth to be in the range of negative 4% to flat. Non-GAAP diluted EPS of approximately $11.70 to 13.10 is anticipated vs. $11.26 consensus.

Shares of Dick's (DKS) jumped 4.82% to $104.25 after the earnings release.