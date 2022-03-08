Amryt's Mycapssa found safe in phase 1 trial; plans late-stage study

Mar. 08, 2022 8:08 AM ETAmryt Pharma plc (AMYT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Scientists working together on a research

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Amryt (NASDAQ:AMYT) said it successfully completed a phase 1 study study for Mycapssa (oral octreotide) and the data will support a planned phase 3 study of the drug to treat patients with carcinoid symptoms due to Neuroendocrine Tumors (NET).
  • The company said its TPE platform enables the oral delivery of the octreotide molecule which is otherwise delivered as an injectable. Mycapssa is approved by the FDA for long-term maintenance treatment of patients with acromegaly who have responded to and tolerated injectable treatment with octreotide or lanreotide (i.e. somatostatin analogs ).
  • Acromegaly is a hormonal disorder characterized by the pituitary gland producing too much growth hormone during adulthood.
  • The phase 1 pharmacokinetic (PK) study enrolled 30 healthy people who were administered single doses (20mg, 60mg and 80mg) of Mycapssa.
  • The company said the safety and tolerability was acceptable and in line with expectations and no serious adverse events were reported.
  • Amryt is currently finalizing the phase 3 study protocol with the FDA and expects to begin the study in Q4 2022.
