Amryt's Mycapssa found safe in phase 1 trial; plans late-stage study
Mar. 08, 2022 8:08 AM ETAmryt Pharma plc (AMYT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Amryt (NASDAQ:AMYT) said it successfully completed a phase 1 study study for Mycapssa (oral octreotide) and the data will support a planned phase 3 study of the drug to treat patients with carcinoid symptoms due to Neuroendocrine Tumors (NET).
- The company said its TPE platform enables the oral delivery of the octreotide molecule which is otherwise delivered as an injectable. Mycapssa is approved by the FDA for long-term maintenance treatment of patients with acromegaly who have responded to and tolerated injectable treatment with octreotide or lanreotide (i.e. somatostatin analogs ).
- Acromegaly is a hormonal disorder characterized by the pituitary gland producing too much growth hormone during adulthood.
- The phase 1 pharmacokinetic (PK) study enrolled 30 healthy people who were administered single doses (20mg, 60mg and 80mg) of Mycapssa.
- The company said the safety and tolerability was acceptable and in line with expectations and no serious adverse events were reported.
- Amryt is currently finalizing the phase 3 study protocol with the FDA and expects to begin the study in Q4 2022.