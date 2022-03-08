Pembina Pipeline renews share repurchase program
Mar. 08, 2022 8:07 AM ETPembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange approved the renewal of Pembina's normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 5% of its outstanding shares.
- As of Feb. 28, 2022, Pembina had 550.4M shares outstanding and is, therefore, permitted to repurchase up to 27.5M shares (5% of outstanding shares).
- Purchases may be made from Mar.10, 2022 and expiring on the earlier of Mar.9, 2023.
- Pembina's prior NCIB for the purchase of up to 27.5M shares expired on Mar.1, 2022.
- Last week, the company declared C$0.21/share monthly dividend.