Core Molding GAAP EPS of $0.05, revenue of $73.17M

Mar. 08, 2022 8:08 AM ETCore Molding Technologies, Inc. (CMT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Core Molding press release (NYSE:CMT): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.05.
  • Revenue of $73.17M (+20.6% Y/Y).
  • CEO comment: "Our long-term revenue diversification strategy continued in 2021 resulting in $75 million of net new wins, primarily in new market segments including: Industrial, Utilities, Packaging, and Construction. These new programs, which will launch mostly in 2022, represent over 26% of our 2021 full year product sales. We estimate that our opportunity pipeline has grown to well over $160 million, apart from the $75 million of 2021's programs wins.
