Desktop Metal GAAP EPS of -$0.92 misses by $0.11, revenue of $112.4M beats by $9.21M

Mar. 08, 2022 8:08 AM ETDesktop Metal, Inc. (DM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Desktop Metal press release (NYSE:DM): FY GAAP EPS of -$0.92 misses by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $112.4M (+582.5% Y/Y) beats by $9.21M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of -$96.1M
  • Revenue excluding ExOne of $96.9 million, up 488% from 2020
  • GAAP gross margin of 16%; non-GAAP gross margin of 27%
  • Strong ending liquidity position with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $271.7 million as of December 31, 2021
  • Shares +10.17% PM.

  • Outlook for Full Year 2022:Revenue expectation of approximately $260 million vs consensus of $253.52M for 2022, representing 131% growth from 2021. Adjusted EBITDA expectation of approximately $(90) million for 2022

