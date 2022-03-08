ThredUp upside defended at Needham while other firms slash price targets

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) falls after the online retailer's profit guidance rattles investors.

Despite the soft guidance, Needham reiterated a Buy rating on ThredUp (TDUP) after pulling out some positives from the report.

Analyst Anna Andreeva pointed to processing times that have improved ahead of plan to 8 weeks vs. 12 weeks last quarter and noted new buyer growth remains strong at both core TDUP and Remix.

Andreeva said that while ThredUp's 2022 profitability is coming down, the firm expects 2023 and beyond to see substantial leverage.

Needham kept a price target of $25 on TDUP, but the stock attracted post-earnings price target cuts from Barclays (to $14 from $27), Piper Sandler (to $19 from $34) and Wedbush Securities (to $13 from $22).

Shares of ThredUp (TDUP) shed 7.42% in premarket action to $6.99 after running up 7.55% on Monday ahead of the report.

Dig into the ThredUp earnings call transcript.