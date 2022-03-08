focused on continuing the growth of our core product lines, as we actively innovate and advance our technology roadmap for AR/VR/MR applications. Interest in the Metaverse continues to be strong, and we believe we are well positioned to capitalize on these opportunities it will create. In 2021, to capture these opportunities, we increased our internal R&D spending, with major focus on Pancake optics and microOLEDs. We also worked with our partners to fund R&D activities on MicroLEDs. We enter 2022 with a very strong backlog of orders and we believe this will be another year of good growth. However, like many companies we continue to deal with supply chain issues, and it is a very dynamic and challenging situation. While we have been very successful to date in preventing shipment disruptions related to the supply chain, we continue to closely monitor the situation. In summary, demands for our products are strong in all sectors, and despite the challenges of Covid, parts shortages, and the process improvements to our FWS-I line, revenue grew 14% in 2021. Furthermore, our technology advances and innovations for AR/VR in 2021 have been excellent, both in optics and displays and we expect they will create future opportunities for us. Our financials are solid, with no long-term debt. We remain well positioned for continued growth,” said Dr. John C.C. Fan, CEO of Kopin.