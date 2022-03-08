Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) are planning to boost fees that many large merchants pay each time shoppers pay with a credit card, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter and a document it has seen.

The higher fees, which were delayed during the pandemic, are scheduled to take effect next month. The biggest part of the increase is from interchange fees, which are set by the networks and are collected each time shoppers pay with their cards. The bank that issued the card gets that fee.

Interchange fees have been swelling with the popularity of rewards credit cards, which have higher fees to cover the cost of the rewards. U.S. merchants paid ~$55.4B in credit-card interchange fees to Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) in 2021, more than double what they paid in 2012, WSJ said, citing the Nilsson Report.

Both companies said the fees also help cover costs related to fraud and innovation, the WSJ said.

Visa shares rise 0.3% in premarket trading, while Mastercard gains 0.7%.

The Mastercard (MA) and Visa (V) fee increases will apply to many online consumer credit-card purchases. A Visa (V) spokesman told the WSJ that merchants can avoid the higher fees if they provide certain transaction data and use its token service that masks card numbers.

Mastercard (MA) will also boost fees on some in-store categories, the WSJ said. Small and midsize supermarkets will pay higher interchange fees on most rewards cards. In-store general retail fees will also rise, the newspaper said.

Both companies are lowering fees on some purchases and/or for smaller merchants.

