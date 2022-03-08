NV5 Global acquires Fulton Consulting Engineers; terms undisclosed
Mar. 08, 2022 8:15 AM ETNV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) has acquired Fulton Consulting Engineers through an asset purchase agreement.
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition will be immediately accretive to NV5’s earnings.
- Fulton Consulting Engineers provides mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering, lighting and fire protection design, and energy efficiency consulting.
- The acquisition strengthens NV5's MEP and technology engineering design and energy efficiency capabilities in California and the Southwest and introduces NV5 to new markets and clients.
- Earlier this month, NV5 Global also acquired a materials testing services firm in all-cash deal