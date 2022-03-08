CDK Global said to draw takeover interest from additional private equity firms

Mar. 08, 2022 8:18 AM ETCDK Global, Inc. (CDK)KKR, CGBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment

CDK Global logo on their headquarters for Prague.

BalkansCat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) is said to be seeing interest from private equity firm Bain Capital, which has teamed up with Stone Point Capital.
  • Clayton Dubilier & Rice and Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) are also said to be "circling" the software marker that specializes in automotive and retail solutions, according to a Dealreporter item from Monday.
  • The latest report comes after Dealreporter said last month that CDK is exploring a potential sale and KKR (NYSE:KKR) and Evergreen Coast Capital are around the process.
  • A potential sale comes after a February 2018 report that Carlyle (CG) and Silver Lake were close to a buyout of CDK Global (CDK) for at least $10B. CDK currently has a market cap of $5.5B.
  • Vista Equity Partners, Hellman and Friedman and Cox Automotive, which owns Dealertrack Technologies, would also be logical buyers of CDK, Dealreporter previously said.
  • A possible sale also comes after CDK announced in November 2020 that it agreed to sell its international business to Francisco Partners for $1.45B.
