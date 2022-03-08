BridgeBio Pharma to sell global rights for Nulibry to Sentynl Therapeutics
Mar. 08, 2022 8:24 AM ETBridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- On Tuesday, BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO), a commercial-stage biotech company focused on genetic diseases, announced an agreement with Sentynl Therapeutics to sell its global rights for Nulibry (Fosdenopterin), one of the two licensed products of the company.
- Nulibry injection is the first and only therapy approved in the U.S. to lower the risk of mortality in patients with molybdenum cofactor deficiency (MoCD) Type-A, an ultra-rare genetic disease in children.
- Per the terms of the agreement, Sentynl will be responsible for the ongoing development and commercialization of Nulibry in the U.S., as well as the development, production, and commercialization of the treatment globally.
- However, BridgeBio (BBIO) will continue to share development responsibilities towards the approval of the drug in the EU and Israel.
- In return, the company will receive payments from Sentynl based on the achievement of certain regulatory and commercial milestones. Additionally, BridgeBio (BBIO) will be entitled to tiered royalties on adjusted net sales of Nulibry.
- For Q4 2021, BridgeBio (BBIO) reported lower than expected financials, including $787.5M of cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, which stood ~30% lower from a year ago.