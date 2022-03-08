NCR buys technology to accelerate its digital banking capabilities

Mar. 08, 2022 8:30 AM ETNCR Corporation (NCR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Check Remote Deposit Capture at Cafe

RyanJLane/E+ via Getty Images

  • NCR Corp. (NYSE:NCR) has acquired intellectual property for open banking from Spoke Technologies, accelerating its move into open and international digital banking. Terms of the transaction weren't disclosed.
  • The deal will give NCR (NCR) data integration capabilities supporting personalization and customer-led experiences that are applicable across financial services and supporting the convergence of finance and retail for key clients.
  • "With this acquisition, NCR (NCR) has the software to embed financial services capabilities into every customer experience and build market-leading data intelligence for their clients," said Andrew Tarver, founder of Spoke Technologies.
  • Over a year ago, NCR (NCR) bought Terafina to expand its digital first banking platform
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.