NCR buys technology to accelerate its digital banking capabilities
Mar. 08, 2022 8:30 AM ETNCR Corporation (NCR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- NCR Corp. (NYSE:NCR) has acquired intellectual property for open banking from Spoke Technologies, accelerating its move into open and international digital banking. Terms of the transaction weren't disclosed.
- The deal will give NCR (NCR) data integration capabilities supporting personalization and customer-led experiences that are applicable across financial services and supporting the convergence of finance and retail for key clients.
- "With this acquisition, NCR (NCR) has the software to embed financial services capabilities into every customer experience and build market-leading data intelligence for their clients," said Andrew Tarver, founder of Spoke Technologies.
- Over a year ago, NCR (NCR) bought Terafina to expand its digital first banking platform