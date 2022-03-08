Hot Stocks: MNDT takeover deal from GOOG; DKS, CLAR rally on earnings; TDUP slides

Mar. 08, 2022

The broader market remained focused on macro concerns during Tuesday's pre-market period. That said, a few single-stock stories managed to break through, sparking movement before the opening bell.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) represented one of the highlights of pre-market trading, following confirmation of a deal to be acquired by Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL). The stock lost ground before the opening bell, giving up some of the gains posted the previous day.

Earnings news fueled some stock movement as well. ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) saw selling pressure following the announcement of its quarterly update. Meanwhile, the release of financial figures fueled a rally in shares of both Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) and Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR).

Decliners

Shares of cybersecurity firm Mandiant (MNDT) edged lower in pre-market trading after Google (GOOG)(GOOGL) confirmed a deal to purchase the company for $5.4B. The agreement calls for a purchase price of $23 per share in cash.

Speculation about a purchase of MNDT has been swirling for weeks. The stock jumped more than 16% on Monday amid reports that a deal with GOOG was close to being announced. Shares gave back a portion of that rally in Tuesday's pre-market action, slipping by about 3%.

In other news, ThredUp (TDUP) lost ground in pre-market trading after its quarterly update included unimpressive revenue guidance. The stock dropped nearly 8% before the opening bell.

For Q4, the online retailer posted revenue growth of 68%, with the top-line figure rising to nearly $73M. Looking ahead, the company projected full-year revenue of $330M-$340M, compared to analysts' consensus of $333M.

Gainers

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) advanced more than 4% in pre-market action bolstered by better-than-expected earnings news. The sporting goods retailer exceeded estimates on both its top and bottom lines, with same-store sales that rose nearly 6% during the Q4.

The company also gave a strong forecast for the current fiscal year, predicting a profit between $11.70 and $13.10 per share. Analysts were looking for a figure of around $11.26 per share.

The release of quarterly results also gave a pre-market lift to Clarus (CLAR). The maker of hunting and camping equipment reported a quarterly profit that topped analysts' expectations. The firm's net sales rose 56% to $118M.

Boosted by the earnings news, CLAR rallied about 11% before the opening bell.

