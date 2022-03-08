Cortexyme COR588 for bacterial infection shows safety in phase 1 trial preliminary data

Mar. 08, 2022 8:35 AM ETCortexyme, Inc. (CRTX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Doctor doing research in lab during COVID-19

Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) said its drug COR588 was well-tolerated and safe in a single ascending dose (SAD) portion of a phase 1 trial.
  • The company is developing COR588 to treat diseases related to P. gingivalis (a type of bacteria) infection.
  • In the SAD portion, which enrolled 32 people, of the phase 1 trial, preliminary results suggested that COR588 was well-tolerated across all four cohorts in the dose range from 25 mg to 200 mg with no serious adverse events.
  • No clinically significant findings were seen on other safety measures.
  • “We are encouraged by the initial safety results and look forward to sharing the full data set from the COR588 Phase 1 trial in the second quarter of 2022 once the multiple ascending dosing phase is complete," said Cortexyme's Chief Medical Officer Michael Detke.
