Rite Aid realigns management team
Mar. 08, 2022 8:34 AM ETRite Aid Corporation (RAD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) has realigned its management team to streamline its operations.
- The move will see the elimination of the Rite Aid Chief Operating Officer (COO) position and consolidation of its pharmacy leadership. As a result, COO Jim Peters and Jocelyn Konrad, EVP and Chief Pharmacy Officer, have left the company.
- On the other hand, Karen Staniforth - SVP, Clinical Pharmacy Services - will assume the role of Chief Pharmacy Officer in addition to her current responsibilities. The Chief Pharmacy Officer role will be focused specifically on centralized pharmacy operations going forward.
- Andre Persaud, EVP and Chief Retail Officer, will take over field operations for pharmacy as well as oversight of front-end operations. Additionally, Justin Mennen, EVP and CIO, will expand his responsibilities to include leadership of all digital and ecommerce and his new title is Chief Digital and Technology Officer.